Eisenerzpreis
|
27.01.2022 10:00:51
Kumba overcomes port distress to register solid iron ore sales but stockpile still grows
KUMBA Iron Ore will report a significant uplift in full year basic earnings of as much as 52% but the performance is despite difficulties posed by government-owned freight and logistics firm Transnet which has struggled to cope with disruption on its network and at its ports.The Anglo American-controlled firm said in a trading update that basic earnings for the 12 months ended December would come in at between R31.2bn and R34.6bn, a year-on-year increase of between 37% and 52% respectively.Kumba said earnings were driven by the iron ore price. The company mines a premium product which attracted an average realised freight on board price of $161/t wet metric ton (or $164/dry metric ton), 18% higher than the average Platts index.It was handy marketing to have achieved considering mining and sales volumes barely moved compared to last year in which Covid-19 disruptions hamstrung the firm’s Kolomela and Sishen Iron Ore mines while supply chains were also strangled.As of the fourth quarter, finished stock of iron ore sitting at Saldanha port in the Western Cape totalled 6.1 million tons (Mt). This compares to stock of 4.8Mt in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.However, Kumba was able to post a decent sales performance after warning in October that sales might be constrained at 39Mt compared to guidance of 39Mt to 40Mt. In fact, full year sales totalled 40.3Mt.This was flat year-on-year but included 40.2Mt in exports while supply to domestic markets took the hit, falling 70%.Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala said there had been signs of improvement in Transnet’s performance. “This increase (in stockpile) includes additional shipments due to vessels brought forward, as well as improved equipment reliability and throughput at the Saldanha Port, following increased engagements between industry and Transnet to address infrastructure maintenance and capacity,” she said.Transnet’s problems relate primarily to theft of overhead copper cables which it said was perpetrated by armed gangs numbering up to 25 people. Transnet has also reported fires at terminals in Richards Bay and Durban. Absenteeism related to Covid-19, social unrest in July and a cyber-attack have also destabilised Transnet this year.The post Kumba overcomes port distress to register solid iron ore sales but stockpile still grows appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Eisenerzpreis
|129,96
|0,56
|0,43
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.