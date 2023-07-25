Eisenerzpreis
Kumba pays generous dividend even as iron ore market contracts, costs increase
KUMBA Iron Ore is to pay 75% of interim earnings in a dividend of R22.30/share (R7.3bn) despite volatile market conditions and difficulties with the logistics chain.The payout represents the top end of Kumba’s 50% to 75% range. “We are quite comfortable with the cash we will generate for the remainder of the year,” said Kumba CFO Bothwell Mazarura. Kumba closed the six months ended June 30 with R13.8bn in cash compared to R9.5bn at the close of the previous financial year.Interim earnings were R30.04 per share, a 17% decline compared to the half point in Kumba’s 2022 financial year. Production increased 1% but revenue was down heavily owing to contracting market conditions for iron ore and ongoing problems with Transnet railing suffiicent ore and shipping it at port.Kumba last week cut its sales forecast to 36 to 38 million tons (Mt) from a previous target of 37 to 39Mt. The reduction was due to a 3% fall in deliveries of iron ore as state-owned logistics firm Transnet continued to toil. It also reduced capital expenditure by up to R2bn following the rephasing of its Kapstevel South project.Mpumi Zikalala, CEO of Kumba said today that while the iron ore export line performed better than other rail routes operated by Transnet “it still remains a challenge”. An attempt to cooperate with Transnet to improve efficiencies had yielded “some successes” but a series of derailments interrupted exports for seven days.Electricity outages at the Saldanha Port had also hindered exports. Kumba said today it had reached an agreement that the Ore Users Forum absorb outages instead of the port.It was one workaround South Africa’s infrastructure limitations while direct shipping was another. “We have mastered the art of supplying the customer”, said Zikalala when asked if Kumba was concerned it might fail to deliver into contracts.From a market perspective, Kumba reported a year-on-year $30 per ton decline in realised prices which averaged $106 per wet metric ton, slightly above the $102/t benchmark price. Slow economic growth in China despite stimulus efforts were to blame.The post Kumba pays top end of guidance in dividends even as iron ore market contracts appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
