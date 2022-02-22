Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

KUMBA Iron Ore today announced a R30.50 per share final dividend taking the total dividend for its 2021 financial year to R103.20/share representing 100% of its headline earnings which were 46% higher year-on-year.The announcement is good news for 70% shareholder Anglo American which yesterday benefited from the 100% total dividend payout of R80bn from its 80%-owned Anglo American Platinum.Kumba’s dividend policy is to pay out 50% to 70% of headline earnings.The numbers represent a banner start for Mpumi Zikalala, the former De Beers Consolidated Mines CEO who was appointed Kumba CEO in October. “Despite weather and logistical challenges, production increased by 9% to 40.9 million tons (Mt),” Zikalala said in Kumba’s results announcement today. “Strong prices combined with our high-quality products and operational resilience, resulted in a record earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R64.6bn,” she said.The financial performance was largely driven by the strong pricing for iron ore which recorded its second highest average level of $160/t for the year peaking at $220/t at one point in the year before crashing to $80/t in the latter months of the year.For its Kumba said it had achieved an average export price of (free on board) of $161 per ton, 18% above the benchmark and 42% better than the 2020 average export price.The post Kumba pays out 100% of headline earnings amid rollercoaster iron ore price performance appeared first on Miningmx.