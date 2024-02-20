Eisenerzpreis
Kumba to cut up to 490 jobs in line with reduced iron ore output
KUMBA Iron Ore said on Tuesday about 490 jobs were under threat in terms of a restructuring of the business in which cost savings of R2.5bn to R3bn had been targeted.The potential jobs losses, described as a ‘reconfiguration’ of the business, is the culmination of years of inept performance of state-owned rail and ports company Transnet. Vandalism, inefficiency and corruption, as well as ageing rolling stock and an inability to service locomotives had resulted in Transnet’s railed ore falling 15% since 2019.Kumba responded in December by shelving plans to increase production, partly to cope with on-mine stocks which totalled more than seven million tons last year.Then in February, the company announced that following a business review it would cut production to 35 to 37 million tons (Mt) annually between 2024 and 2026. Unit costs would range between $38 and 40/t over the period.Kumba said today the reconfiguation would also involve a review of the company’s service providers which may affect as many as 160 suppliers.Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO of Kumba said in the firm’s 2023 full year results announcement today that the reconfiguration was necessary “despite extensive measures” take to minimise the negative effects of Transnet’s performance.A final decision on the number of employees affected by the restructuring would be announced following discussions with unions and stakeholders in terms of a Section 189 notice issued by the company.Kumba’s measures follow a similar announcement by Anglo American Platinum on Monday which said up to 3,700 employees might be affected by a restructuring amid a heavy decline in platinum group metal prices. Amplats also said 620 contractors could be affected.Anglo American, which reports its financial results for the 12 months ended December 31 on Thursday (February 22), owns 70% of Kumba and 79% of Amplats.Unlike Amplats, which reported a 71% decline in headline earnings, Kumba today reported an improvement in basic headline earnings for the 12 month period, up 26% to 70.80 South African cents per share.The post Kumba to cut up to 490 jobs in line with reduced iron ore output appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
