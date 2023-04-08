08.04.2023 13:45:00

Like Devon Energy? Check Out These 3 High Potential Oil Dividend Stocks

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the most popular stocks in the oil patch. A big driver is the company's oil-fueled dividend. Devon pays a fixed base dividend it can sustain at low oil prices. It also pays a variable dividend of up to 50% of its free cash flow. Because of that, Devon can pay a gusher of dividends at higher oil prices.However, it's not the only oil stock with an oil-fueled shareholder returns policy. Three lesser-known names that investors should take a closer look at are Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA), Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD), and Civitas Resources (NYSE: CIVI). With Saudi Arabia recently leading a production cut to drive oil prices higher, these oil companies could pay massive dividends this year.Chord Energy has a tiered framework for returning cash to shareholders based on its leverage ratio: Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 84,94 0,06 0,07
Ölpreis (WTI) 80,50 0,17 0,21

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen