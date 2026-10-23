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23.10.2026 11:30:02
Looking for a Hedge? These 2 Gold ETFs Offer Very Different Ways to Invest
Investors often use gold as a portfolio diversifier or an inflation hedge, but the choice between holding physical bullion and investing in mining companies is a significant structural decision. Two popular gold-related ETFs that provide this exposure are the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:IAU) and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX).
The iShares Gold Trust tracks the daily performance of gold bullion while the VanEck Gold Miners ETF focuses on the operational results of global firms that extract the metal.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|3 993,62
|-30,62
|-0,76
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