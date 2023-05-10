10.05.2023 17:45:00

Lower Oil Prices Take a Big Bite Out of Occidental Petroleum's Profits

Higher oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine fueled surging profits for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) last year. However, crude prices have cooled off considerably in recent months, weighed down by macroeconomic concerns. Those lower oil prices caused Occidental's first-quarter earnings to plummet 48% and fall short of analysts' expectations. It wasn't all bad news for the oil giant. Occidental Petroleum still produced a lot of cash, most of which it returned to shareholders. These include Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which owns about a quarter of shares. In the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum generated $1.1 billion, or $1.09 per share, of adjusted net income. That was 48% below the year-ago period and missed analysts' consensus estimate of $1.24 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 74,84 -0,59 -0,78
Ölpreis (WTI) 70,80 -0,62 -0,87

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

