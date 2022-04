Luckin Coffee Files Audited Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2021

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "RSS Importer"

BEIJING , April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“ Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S.