|
20.05.2026 13:00:00
Luckin Coffee Inc. Announces Change to Board of Directors
BEIJING, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced a change to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). The Board previously resolved that each of the Company’s directors shall have a two-year term of office and may beWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kaffeepreis
|2,68
|-0,02
|-0,68