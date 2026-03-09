|
09.03.2026 15:45:07
Lundin family bet on Montage Gold delivers 2,000% return
A C$17.5M investment by the Lundin family in Canadian-listed Montage Gold has generated a return of more than 2,000% in under two years owing to surging bullion prices and accelerated mine development, said Bloomberg News on Monday.The Lundins, a Swedish-Canadian dynasty, have mining roots that stretch back three generations to Adolf Lundin, who prospected across the Middle East and apartheid-era South Africa in the Seventies and Eighties.His grandsons Jack and Adam now lead Lundin Mining Corp, the family’s flagship copper and base metals vehicle headquartered in Vancouver.It was through Nemesia, a Luxembourg-based business, that the Lundins backed Montage. That was in March 2024 when they bought shares at 70 Canadian cents per unit in order to support development of the company’s flagship Côte d’Ivoire mine.When Montage raised a further C$180m in August that year — a round led by China’s Zijin Mining Group — the family invested an additional C$45m to protect their position, said the newswire.The wager was vindicated in January when Montage announced the mine would achieve first gold production by year-end, ahead of schedule.Shares now trade at C$15.04, lifting the family’s 19.9% stake to approximately C$1.03bn. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index values the family’s total fortune at $18.1bn.Montage had estimated the Côte d’Ivoire deposit’s in-situ value at $3.1bn based on a gold price assumption of around $3,000 per ounce over a 16-year mine life. Gold is currently trading above $5,170 per ounce, said Bloomberg News.The post Lundin family bet on Montage Gold delivers 2,000% return appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 144,69
|40,30
|0,79
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.