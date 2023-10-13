Goldpreis
|
13.10.2023 22:04:30
Lundin Gold stock rises despite slight drop in Q3 production
Shares of Lundin Gold (TSX: LUG) outperformed the market on Friday despite the miner reporting a slight year-on-year decrease in quarterly production from the Fruta del Norte mine in southeast Ecuador.Gold production during the third quarter of 2023 came in at 112,711 ounces, compared to 121,635 ounces from the the same quarter of 2022. Contributing to the decrease in production was a drop in the average gold recovery rate, from 90.3% to 86.5%. However, this was partially offset by an increase in the average throughput.As a result, gold output from Fruta del Norte is still expected to meet Lundin’s annual guidance of 450,000 to 485,000 ounces.“Our third quarter results put Lundin Gold firmly on track to meet its 2023 production guidance,” CEO Ron Hochstein confirmed in a press release.“We continue to focus on improving recoveries through numerous initiatives and expect improvement in the coming quarters,” he added.Lundin Gold’s stock closed the session 8.9% higher on the TSX, trading at C$16.58 apiece. The Vancouver-based company has a market capitalization of nearly C$4 billion.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 930,15
|10,01
|0,52
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDiplomatische Bemühungen: ATX gibt nach -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gewinnen letztlich
Am heimischen Markt werden kleine Verluste gemacht. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ändert sich am Dienstag häufig das Vorzeichen, im Verlauf dominieren aber die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen notieren leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte profitierten von der Hoffnung auf diplomatische Bemühungen im Krieg Israel und den palästinensischen Hamas.