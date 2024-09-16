Aluminiumpreis
|
16.09.2024 20:46:16
Ma’aden, Bahrain’s Alba partner to pursue global aluminum business
Ma’aden, Saudi Arabia’s largest mining company, and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, have signed non-binding terms to pursue the potential formation of a global aluminium business. This potential combination of Ma’aden’s aluminium business and Alba would create a global powerhouse in aluminium production, the companies said in a news release. They also said the deal would bring together more than 75 years of combined experience with the financial strength and production capacity to compete globally. “Harnessing the combined scale and expertise of both businesses to forge a new global champion will not only advance Ma’aden’s ambitions for aluminum but also significantly boost the economic ties between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia,” Ma’aden CEO Bob Wilt said in the statement. “By bringing together two of the region’s most experienced players in the sector, we are setting the stage for stronger economic growth, enhanced job creation, and increased aluminum production capacity,” Wilt said, adding that the venture would ensure Ma’aden and Alba will provide access to a more expansive and reliable supply of aluminum.” The companies have also agreed to explore a cross listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), subject to terms to be agreed at a later stage. “The potential partnership accelerates Alba’s growth strategy, creating a global champion and cementing our position as the largest regional aluminium producer,” Alba’s Chairman of the Board, HE Khalid Al Rumaihi said.“This combination will allow both companies to scale-up production, extend our global presence and explore new opportunities in clean energy. Our partnership will not only deepen the strong ties between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, but also contribute to Bahrain’s economic diversification.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Aluminiumpreis
|2 536,50
|12,65
|0,50
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed schraubt Leitiznsen um 50 Basispunkte herunter: Dow Jones schließt etwas schwächer -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger reagieren mit Zukäufen auf den Fed-Leitzinsentscheid. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.