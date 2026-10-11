Mach Natural Resources Chairman Purchases 34,514 Shares for $389,000. Is This Buy a Sign Oil Prices Stay High?

William Wallace McMullen, the Chairman of the Board, reported purchasing 34,514 shares of Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR) on Sept. 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.27); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026 market close ($11.20).

Mach Natural Resources LP is a mid-cap independent exploration and production company with a focused geographic footprint in the Anadarko Basin across Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the Texas Panhandle. The company generated $1.40 billion in revenue and $243.60 million in net income on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, demonstrating operational profitability in the upstream energy sector. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with 840 employees, Mach pursues a disciplined development strategy targeting conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon accumulations within one of North America's most prolific sedimentary basins.

Continue reading