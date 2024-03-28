Silberpreis
|
28.03.2024 17:00:40
Mag Silver shares surge on Juanicipio mine’s mineral resource update
Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) rose on Thursday following the release of a recent update on mineral resources for the Juanicipio mine, situated in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.Compared to the 2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), the updated report indicates a 33% growth in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, reaching 17.0 million tonnes. The company reported 15.4 million tonnes of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at grades of 248 g/t silver, 1.58 g/t gold, 2.64% lead, and 4.80% zinc.The project transitioned into commercial production in June 2023. Nestled in the heart of the Fresnillo silver trend of Mexico, the underground mine is jointly owned, with MAG holding a 44% stake and Fresnillo plc, its operator, controlling the remaining 56%.In 2023, the mine yielded 16.8 million ounces of silver.“In addition to near-mine exploration potential, the overall 7,679 Ha Juanicipio property remains largely unexplored with high potential for the discovery of new mineralization,” MAG Silver stated in a press release.Shares of MAG Silver rose 9% by 9 a.m. EDT. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.3 billion ($960 million).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|25,04
|0,46
|1,87
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.