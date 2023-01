Malaysia Escalates Standoff With EU Over Palm Oil

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What is the sound of a tortilla chip not crunching? Europeans may soon find out the hard way.Malaysia's deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof squared up to the EU on Thursday over a new law that would ban the sale of palm oil unless suppliers can prove they haven't contributed to deforestation. In response, Yusof floated the possibility of cutting Europe off from the world's most popular oil, which not only gives chips their crunch but is found in roughly half of everything in a supermarket.Continue reading