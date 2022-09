McEwen, Rio Tinto to jointly develop copper project in Nevada

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining (NYSE, TSX: MUX), has inked a deal with Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) that gives the global miner an option to become a majority joint venture partner in the Elder Creek project, in Nevada.To exercise the option, Rio’s subsidiary Kennecott Exploration would have to invest $18 million over a maximum of seven years. After that the two companies would form an unincorporated joint venture where Kennecott would be the largest partner and project operator.Elder Creek is an early-stage copper-gold porphyry project, located about 9 km from SSR Mining’s Marigold mine complex in northern Nevada.It consists of 577 unpatented mining claims in Nevada, which is prospective for porphyry copper mineralization and well placed in a district hosting several large copper and gold mines, including Marigold, Lone Tree and Phoenix.McEwen holds a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on all the claims that comprise the Elder Creek property.The company also owns Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. This is an advanced large-scale porphyry copper exploration project located in the Andean Cordillera copper belt, about 90 km (56 miles) north of Glencore’s El Pachón project and near the border with Chile.