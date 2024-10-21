Goldpreis
|
21.10.2024 19:25:29
McEwen ups holdings in gold junior Inventus Mining
Canadian mining entrepreneur Rob McEwen has upped his holdings in Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS) through the participation in the gold junior explorer’s latest private placement financing to support its ongoing exploration in Ontario.In total, McEwen, through his company McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX), will buy 10 million units of Inventus at a price of C$0.04 per unit. McEwen currently holds approximately 35.8 million shares, or about 21% of Inventus, having built his take over the years since Inventus operated under its old name Ginguro Exploration.Inventus’ shares gained 50% to C$0.045 apiece by 1:20 p.m. ET, for a market capitalization of C$7.6 million.In addition to McEwen’s purchase, an additional 5 million units will be sold to other investors, for gross proceeds of C$600,000 to fund Inventus’ exploration activities.The company’s main asset is the Pardo paleoplacer gold project located 65 km northeast of the Sudbury mining district. The current exploration target is a near-surface gold-bearing conglomerate reef that ranges from 1 to 4 metres thick.A 2018 technical report on Pardo outlined three target ranges for the gold-bearing conglomerate based on the limited exploration work to date, with the largest estimated at 12.5 million tonnes grading 3.5 g/t for a gold content of 1.4 million oz. The conglomerate, if economically feasible, would be subject to low-cost surface strip mining methods, Inventus said on its website. The company had also billed the project as the “first large-scale paleo-placer gold deposit in North America”.In 2022, Inventus conducted the first phase of a 50,000-tonne advanced exploration bulk sampling program at Pardo, returning an average head grade of 3.4 g/t gold. The bulk sample program has built confidence of the gold grade and paved the way for an initial resource estimate on the property, the company said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 717,99
|-30,73
|-1,12
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Mittwoch Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die US-Börsen schlossen zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine einheitliche Richtung.