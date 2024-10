McEwen ups holdings in gold junior Inventus Mining

Canadian mining entrepreneur Rob McEwen has upped his holdings in Inventus Mining (TSXV: IVS) through the participation in the gold junior explorer’s latest private placement financing to support its ongoing exploration in Ontario.In total, McEwen, through his company McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX), will buy 10 million units of Inventus at a price of C$0.04 per unit. McEwen currently holds approximately 35.8 million shares, or about 21% of Inventus, having built his take over the years since Inventus operated under its old name Ginguro Exploration.Inventus’ shares gained 50% to C$0.045 apiece by 1:20 p.m. ET, for a market capitalization of C$7.6 million.In addition to McEwen’s purchase, an additional 5 million units will be sold to other investors, for gross proceeds of C$600,000 to fund Inventus’ exploration activities.The company’s main asset is the Pardo paleoplacer gold project located 65 km northeast of the Sudbury mining district. The current exploration target is a near-surface gold-bearing conglomerate reef that ranges from 1 to 4 metres thick.A 2018 technical report on Pardo outlined three target ranges for the gold-bearing conglomerate based on the limited exploration work to date, with the largest estimated at 12.5 million tonnes grading 3.5 g/t for a gold content of 1.4 million oz. The conglomerate, if economically feasible, would be subject to low-cost surface strip mining methods, Inventus said on its website. The company had also billed the project as the “first large-scale paleo-placer gold deposit in North America”.In 2022, Inventus conducted the first phase of a 50,000-tonne advanced exploration bulk sampling program at Pardo, returning an average head grade of 3.4 g/t gold. The bulk sample program has built confidence of the gold grade and paved the way for an initial resource estimate on the property, the company said. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com