Meet the Remarkable Similarities Between Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Oil Stocks That Could Be a Sign of What's to Come

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the tech sector by storm. Meanwhile, many oil and gas stocks are hovering around all-time highs.AI-fueled growth narratives and the energy sector have very little in common in terms of industry characteristics. But there are plenty of similarities between top AI companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and an oil major like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).Here are lessons from all three companies that can help you make wise investment decisions, whether you are targeting value, income, or growth stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel