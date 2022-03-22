22.03.2022 18:20:50

Meridian advances Cabacal copper project in Brazil toward updated resource 

Meridian Mining (TSXV: MNO; US-OTC: MRRDF) has announced new results from its 25,000-metre drill program at its Cabacal copper-gold project at Mato Grosso in west-central Brazil as it works to update the resource.  Highlights from the drill results included 11.9 metres grading 1.3% copper, 0.4 gram gold per tonne, 8.9 grams silver per tonne starting from 61.8 meters in drillhole CD-097 and 11.5 meters grading 1% copper, 0.4 gram gold per tonne, 3.9 grams silver per tonne, starting from 80.6 meters in drillhole CD-091.  “We are continuing to see broad layers of VMS style mineralization hosting strong grades of copper-gold-silver from shallow depths,” CEO Adrian McArthur said in a press release.  The “potentially higher-grade zones” would help boost Cabacal’s resource statement, McArthur added. The project was discovered in 1983 by BP Minerals and later acquired by Rio Tinto in 1989. A past-producing underground mine at the project mined 869,279 tonnes grading 5 grams gold per tonne and 0.82% copper over four years up to 1991.    In 2020, Meridian entered into an option agreement with a group of private Brazilian companies that allows them to acquire 100% of the property for a total consideration of $8.8 million and 4.5 million Meridian shares. The company is currently in the process of fulfilling the third of seven instalments outlined in the agreement. The property hosts a historic resource of 21.7 million tonnes grading 0.6% copper and 0.6 gram gold per tonne, which was completed by a previous owner in 2009. Meridian is in the process of completing a further 11,000 metres of drilling to announce an updated resource estimate.  Eariler this month, the company announced drill results from the same project, including highlights of 19.9 metres grading 1.8% copper, 6 grams gold per tonne and 7.7 grams silver starting from 66.5 metres in drillhole CD-094; as well as3.6 metres grading 2.1% copper, 0.6 gram gold per tonne and 7.8 grams silver starting from 47.3 metres in drillhole CD-090.  Midday in Toronto, Meridian Mining was trading at C$1 per share, up 9.9%, within a 52-week trading range of C34¢ and C$1.34. The company has 147.6 million common shares outstanding for a market cap of C$147.6 million ($117.2m).  
