Nickelpreis
|
29.03.2022 17:10:21
Metal Energy earns 49% of former Manibridge nickel mine
Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG) has earned a 49% interest in the former Manibridge mine in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba. The company has elected to continue exploration to earn a 70% share.Metal Energy has an option to earn 100% of the project from owner and exploration manager CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV).The former mine produced 1.3 million tonnes of ore grading 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977. The current 3,000-metre drill program will test several targets within 1 km of the former mine. Metal Energy is entirely funding the program.The Manibridge project is thought to have numerous high-grade ore zones within a mineralized envelope. Drilling in 2019 returned 12.06% nickel from 128 to 129 metres down hole. This occurred within a broader interval from 128 to 134.6 metres that assayed 2.75% nickel. High-grade mineralization – 6.1% nickel – was also encountered from 133.8 to 135.3 metres.Metal Energy will earn a 100% interest in the project when it has funded C$4 million in work, made cash payment to CanAlaska of C$180,000, and issued C$275,000 worth of common shares. An additional 6.5 million shares will be issued to CanAlaska in three defined earn-in stages over 36 months. Exploration at the project is fully permitted.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Nickelpreis
|33 100,00
|-936,50
|-2,75
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZweifel in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen den Handel zur Wochenmitte leichter. Die US-Indizes bewegen sich lauf rotem Terrain. Mit Ausnahme von Tokio zogen die Märkte in Fernost am Mittwoch mehrheitlich an.