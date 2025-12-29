|
Metals Acting Like Meme Stocks—Unconfirmed Rumor Of Major Silver Margin Call
The “Hard Asset Super-Cycle” of 2025 hit a speed bump on Monday, as a wave of profit-taking and easing geopolitical tensions triggered a sharp year-end correction across the metals complex. There was also a viral and unconfirmed rumor of a massive silver margin call circulating on social media, possibly adding to the downward turn. The SLV Trust is tumbling. See the chart and price action here. Metals MarketOn Monday, Gold retreated roughly 4.5% to trade near $4,345, pulling back from its recent all-time high of $4,550. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSE:GLD) slipped 4.4%. Read Next:Elon Musk Predicts A New Economy: No Poverty, No Hunger And Work Is OptionalCopper eased approximately 4% to $5.54/lb ($12,421 per tonne), cooling off from its approach toward the psychologically-significant $13,000 mark. Shares of the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSE:COPX) fell 4%. Silver experienced even more dramatic volatility, tumbling nearly 11% to the $71 to $73 range after a “flash crash” from its historic overnight peak of $83.62. Shares of the iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) tumbled nearly 9%. More on silver below. Platinum saw one of the deepest cuts, sliding over 14% to sit near $2,180. The Abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSE:PPLT) was down by 13.5%. Experts attributed the “red Monday” to a combination of year-end ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
