28.07.2023 18:18:00

Metals Stocks: Gold prices end higher as dollar softens after data shows U.S. inflation easing

Gold future traded higher on Friday, as the U.S. dollar softened following the Bank of Japan's decision to tweak its monetary policy framework, and a measure of consumer prices that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve shows that the pace of price increases slowed last month.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
86% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 1 959,64 -0,03 0,00

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften wenig bewegt in den Montagshandel starten. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen zum Wochenstart grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen