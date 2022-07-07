Kupferpreis
|
07.07.2022 17:50:48
Metso Outotec to deliver grinding mills to First Quantum’s copper mine in Zambia
First Quantum Minerals has awarded an order to Metso Outotec for two very large horizontal grinding mills for the company’s copper mine expansion in Zambia. The value of the order, which is not disclosed, has been booked in the Canadian miner’s Q2 2022 orders received.Metso Outotec’s delivery includes two Planet Positive Premier grinding mills with a total installed power of 50 megawatts. To meet the need for efficient and fast replacement of the lining systems, as well as ensuring a long wear life, the ball mill will be equipped with the Metso Outotec Megaliner, and the SAG mill will be equipped with Metso Outotec metallic mill lining and a high-performance discharge system.First Quantum’s Kansanshi mine, located near Solwezi in the northwestern province of Zambia, is amongst the largest copper mines in the world and the largest in Africa. The company is currently working on a further expansion, including a standalone 25 Mt/y processing plant that will increase copper production substantially.Metso Outotec grinding mills provide advanced user-friendly operations, main bearing systems, high availability and ease of maintenance. The Premier horizontal grinding mills are supported by the use of advanced simulation tools during the design phase. These tools use 3D technology and evaluate all parameters of the mill design, ranging from the mill body, to the open gearing and the bearing system.
