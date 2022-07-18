Metso Outotec to supply plant equipment to Kamoa Copper in DRC

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Kamoa Copper has selected Metso Outotec to supply key concentrator plant equipment to the company’s copper mining complex expansion in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The value of the order, which is not disclosed, has been booked in Metso’s second quarter 2022 orders received.Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of Planet Positive processing equipment, including energy efficient HIGmill regrind mills with polyurethane wear linings. The delivery also includes Larox PF 60 Series concentrate filters and TankCell flotation cells for the efficient recovery of valuables.“One of the key missions for Kamoa Copper is to implement low-carbon technology to advance sustainable production of copper. Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive offering supports our customer’s ambition, allowing us to be a true partner for positive change,” said Charles Ntsele, VP minerals sales for Metso Outotec in Africa.Recently, Metso Outotec was awarded an order from First Quantum Minerals for both a ball and a SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) mill for its proposed expansion of the Kansanshi copper mine in Zambia.Kamoa Copper is 39.6% owned by Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines, 39.6% by China’s Zijin Mining and 20% by the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo.Read more about Metso Outotec’s offering for the mining industry on the company’s website.