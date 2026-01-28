|
Minaurum releases resource estimate for Alamos silver project in Mexico
Alamos project area in Sonora, Mexico. Image from Minaurum Silver. Minaurum Silver (TSXV:MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) announced Wednesday it has completed an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its 100%-owned Alamos Silver project in Sonora, Mexico. The company reported a Resource Estimate of 5.37 million tonnes (Mt) grading 202 g/t silver, 0.21 g/t gold, 0.43% copper, 0.97% lead, and 2.01% zinc, or 320g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) and containing 34.8 million ounces (Moz) of silver; 35,640 ounces of gold; 51.0 million pounds of copper; 115 million pounds of lead; and 238 million pounds of zinc; or 55.2 Moz AgEq. Calculations include smelter and processing deductions typically associated with more advanced resource estimates, the company said. Site visit: Minaurum eyes first resource at Alamos in Mexico within weeksSensitivity analysis further indicates that the resource remains resilient at higher cut-off grades than 150 g/t AgEq, emphasizing the high-grade nature of the mineralization, Minaurum said. The Resource Estimate encompasses portions of the Promontorio, Travesia, and Europa vein zones—three of the twenty-six vein zones identified at the Alamos project. The resource is open along strike and at depth, offering significant potential for expansion through the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program. The MRE is based on a total database of 104 drill holes, totaling 35,888.15 metres and 10,194 samples. “Our inferred resource estimate of 55 million ounces of AgEq, defined across portions of just three of the 26 identified vein zones at Alamos, represents a major milestone for Minaurum,” president and CEO Darrell Rader said in a news release. “The estimate establishes Alamos as a high-grade silver district with a rare combination of grade and width, with each of the vein zones included remaining open for expansion,” Rader said. “Our next step is to aggressively grow the resource through the ongoing Phase II 50,000-metre resource expansion drilling program.” Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
