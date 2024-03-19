Kupferpreis
|
19.03.2024 15:59:21
MineHub expands partnership with Sumitomo by adding refined copper trading
MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB) is expanding its partnership with Sumitomo Corporation by integrating the Japanese firm’s refined copper business on top of the copper concentrates business.The existing partnership was established in August 2022, when Sumitomo adopted MineHub’s blockchain-based metals trading platform for its copper concentrates business. Before that, the companies have been working together to bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to industrial supply chains.This expanded scope of their partnership, according to MineHub, reflects the confidence and validation Sumitomo has in the capabilities and potential of its platform to deliver value across multiple segments of the metals market.“By joining forces to drive commercial traction and integrating Sumitomo’s refined copper business onto our platform, we are poised to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation in the metals industry,” Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub, stated in a news release.Takeshi Ishimaru, general manager of Sumitomo’s non-ferrous metals and raw material unit, added: “We believe that integrating our refined copper business onto the MineHub platform will not only streamline our operations, but also enhance our ability to serve our customers effectively.”The Japanese trading house expects to integrate its refined copper business onto the MineHub platform starting with key customers in the Asian market.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|8 985,96
|17,61
|0,20
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. An der Wall Street sind positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.