Goldpreis
|
01.03.2024 15:30:00
Mining People: Advanced Gold, Core Nickel, Japan Gold, North Arrow
Management changes announced this week:Advanced Gold Exploration named Andrew Ramcharan president.ATHA Energy appointed Ryan Gaffney as SVP of business development.Caitlin Glew is the new VP exploration at Core Nickel, a subsidiary of CanAlaska Uranium.Eastport Ventures named Robin Birchall its new CEO.Element 29 announced Manuel Montoya as chief technical officer.Japan Gold appointed Fraser MacCorquodale as president and COO.Lithium Americas (Argentina) elected Sam Pigott as president and CEO, effective March 18.Guy Le Bel is the new president of QC Copper.Thunder Gold named CFO David Speck as corporate secretary, as well.Sandeep Singh joined Western Copper and Gold as CEO.Board changes:Mark Cutifani joined the board of Diamond Standard.Bob Bass is the new chair and his son Chriss Bass a new director of Getchell Gold.Great Eagle Gold welcomed Kate Fehlenberg to its board.Kobo Resources named Brian Scott, former VP geology and technical services at B2Gold, to its board.Kraken Energy asked Marlis Yassin to join its board.North Arrow Minerals named Eira Thomas the new chair of the board.Charles Joseland joined the board of SolGold.Thesis Gold appointed William (Bill) Lytle as non-executive chair.Transition Metals added Jordan Black to its board.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
