Kupferpreis
|
18.02.2022 15:00:00
Mining People: Adventus, Highland Copper, Los Andes, McEwen Copper, OceanaGold, Pure Gold, Questex, Ucore
Management appointments announced this week:Skott Mealer named VP of Adventus Mining and general manager to oversee the Curipamba project, a joint venture with Salazar Resources.Jerry Wang, the CFO of BC Moly, will also serve as the company’s secretary.Bunker Hill Mining named Tom Francis general manager of the Bunker Hill mine.Highland Copper said Barry O’Shea is its new CFO as Alain Krushinsky steps down.Santiago Montt appointed COO of Los Andes Copper and president of the operating subsidiary Compania Minera Vizcachitas Holding.McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining, named Michael Meding VP of Andes Corporation Minera in Argentina.OceanaGold named Gerard Bond as president and CEO, effective Apr. 4.Pure Gold Mining named Terrence (Terry) Smith as COO, Bryan Wilson as VP and mine general manager, and Phil Smerchanski as VP exploration and technical services.Questex Gold and Copper said Tony Barresi has resigned as president and director. The role as president will be divided between CEO Joseph Mullin and VP exploration David Fleming.Grant Tanaka is now CFO at TinOne Resources.Ucore Rare Metals accepted the resignations of Gareth Hatch, Tyler Dinwoodie, and Kurt Forrester from the management of subsidiary Innovation Metals.Board moves include:Jonathan Hamway joined the board of Basin Uranium.Gold Royalty named Karri Howlett to its board.Ready Set Gold appointed two new board members, Alexander McAulay and Christopher Huggins. Peter Simeon has resigned his seat.TinOne Resources named Chris Donaldson executive chairman of the board and Ota Hally as director.(This article first appeared in the Canadian Mining Journal)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 895,48
|-2,67
|-0,14
|Kupferpreis
|10 007,50
|-37,75
|-0,38
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krise und Zinswende belasten: US-Börsen schließen leichter -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX taucht letztendlich ab -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag mit rotem Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex tauchte in die Verlustzone ab. Vor dem Wochenende hielten sich Anleger in den USA zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.