Goldpreis
|
12.08.2022 15:00:00
Mining People: American Copper, Battery Metal Royalties, Elevation Gold, Nevada Vanadium
Management appointments announced this week:Daniel Schieber was appointed CEO of American Copper Development.Battery Metal Royalties named Anthony Garson interim CEO, replacing founder John Lee. The company also appointed Zula Kropivnitski as CFO and Nadia Traversa as corporate secretary.Michael Edwards joined Black Swan Graphene as COO. The company also appointed Henri Wilhelm as VP technology and Aidan Sullivan as VP strategic initiatives.Elevation Gold Mining president Michael Allen stepped down. He is replaced by current COO Tim Swendseid.Flying Nickel Mining appointed Nadia Traversa as corporate secretary, replacing Cindy Waterman.Global Atomic appointed Moussa Souley as managing director of SOMIDA, its mining subsidiary in Niger.Christopher Osterman was named CEO of Goldplay Mining.Nevada Vanadium Mining appointed Zula Kropivnitski as CFO and Nadia Traversa as corporate secretary. Daniel Oosterman resigned as the company’s VP exploration.Omai Gold Mines appointed Dwight Walker its new CFO.Pan Global Resources appointed Andrew Marshall as CFO, replacing Christina Cepeliauskas.Joaqiun Merino replaced Daniel Oosterman as Silver Elephant Mining’s VP of exploration.Virginia Energy Resources appointed Joseph Mullin as president.Western Metallica Resources named Giovanni Funaioli as VP exploration.Board moves include:American Copper Development appointed a new chairman, Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, who joined the company’s board along with Daniel Schieber and Curt Freeman.John Lee replaced Daniel Oosterman on the board of Battery Metal Royalties.Buffalo Coal appointed Alok Joshi as a non-executive director.Bruce Langstaff was elected to the board of Canoe Mining Ventures.Ned Goodman, founder of Dundee Corp. who was also involved in the creation of Kinross Gold, Iamgold and Dundee Precious Metals, passed away.ESGold added chief executive Jean-Yves Therien to its board of directors.Goldplay Mining appointed Catalin Kilofliski as executive chairman.Jean des Rivieres resigned from the board of Montero Mining and Exploration.
