Mining people: Avalon Advanced, Nexus Gold, Hercules Silver

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Changes in management:Avalon Advanced announced Zeeshan Syed as president.BEUMER named Markus Schmidt as president and CEO.Beyond Minerals appointed Allan Frame as president and CEO.Carmanah Minerals announced Fraser Rieche as interim CEO and executive director.E-Power Resources appointed James Cross as president and CEO, and Jamie Lavigne as VP of explorationHighlander Silver named Leandro Echavarria as VP exploration.Newpath Resources appointed Douglas Turnbull as CEO.Nexus Gold appointed Milad Zareian as CEO.Premium Nickel Resources appointed director Sean Whiteford as president.Pure Energy Minerals announced Xavier Wenzel as CFO.Ring of Fire appointed Kristan Straub as CEO and Annie Sismanian as CFO.Royal Road Minerals announced Ivan Devia as the VP America.Wescan Goldfields announced W. Connor MacNeill as interim CFO.ZebNickel announced Richard Montjoie as interim CEO.Board changes this week: Hercules Silver appointed Kelly Malcolm as an independent director.Highlander Silver added Graeme Lyall to the board.Idaho Champion named Gabriel Pindar to the board of directors.Northcliff Resources added CEO Andrew Ing to the board.Royal Road Minerals announced Hugh Devlin as executive director operations and sustainability. Solaris Resources announced Poonam Puri as an independent director.Solis Minerals appointed Matthew Boyes as executive director.