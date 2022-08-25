Mining People: Canadian Metals, Copper Mountain, Endeavour Silver, Trevali Mining

Kupferpreis
Management appointments announced this week:Argonaut Gold appointed Chuck Hennessey as VP, Canadian operations.Canadian Metals appointed Beat Frei as its interim president and CEO, replacing Stephane Leblanc.Copper Mountain Mining terminated the employment of CFO Rodney Shier. Bradley Bolger, currently VP finance, will serve as interim CFO.Nicholas Kwong took on the newly created COO role at Dore Copper Mining.Fleet Space Technologies appointed Gerrit Olivier as director of planetary geophysics.International Zeolite appointed Andrew Corradini as chief commercial officer and Gerardo Rodríguez-Fuentes as chief science officer.Marimaca Copper welcomed Leonardo Hermosilla as VP projects.Ana María Ríos Puerta is the new VP business development and strategy at Mineros.O2Gold named Fred Leigh president and CEO.Blair Way stepped down as CEO of Queensland Gold Hills.Sigma Lithium appointed Brian Talbot as COO.Board moves include:Bradford Cooke, founder and chairman of Aztec Minerals, Canarc Resource and Endeavour Silver, passed away.Buffalo Coal chairman Craig Wiggill resigned from the board.Yves Rougerie resigned as a director of Canadian Metals.David Riekie and Jonathan Fisher resigned from the board of Class 1 Nickel and Technologies.Dakota Gold appointed Alice Schroeder as a director of the company.Frances Wall replaced Ed Loye on the board of E-Tech Resources.Giyani Metals appointed Nicola Spooner as a director.Madi Minerals welcomed Binyomin Posen to its board of directors.Patriot Battery Metals appointed Ken Brinsden as non-executive chairman and director.Pure Energy Minerals appointed Nathaniel Hartwig to its board, replacing Tyler Durham.Larry Segerstrom replaced Joel Warawa on the board of Recharge Resources.Spanish Mountain Gold announced Lembit Janes as its newest board addition.Nick Popovic and Aline Cote resigned from the board of Trevali Mining.Trillium Gold Mines appointed Luke Norman as executive chair.
