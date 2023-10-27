Goldpreis
|
27.10.2023 14:48:00
Mining People: Chesapeake Gold, CanAlaska/Core Nickel, Silver Elephant, Rupert Resources, Avalon Advanced, Rio Tinto, TRX Gold
Management changes announced this week:Albemarle Corp. said Neal Sheorey is joining the company as executive VP and CFO, effective Nov. 6.New CanAlaska Uranium subsidiary, Core Nickel, will be managed by CEO and president Misty Urbatsch and CFO Harry Chan.Chesapeake Gold asked Jean-Paul Tsotsos to be interim CEO.Vincent Cardin-Tremblay joined Comet Lithium as VP exploration.The new chief legal officer at Silver Elephant Mining is Jenna Virk. She will hold the same position at Nevada Vanadium and Flying Nickel Mining.Board changes:Avalon Advanced Materials asked Timothy Haig to become a director.Comet Lithium named Vincent Metcalf to the board as executive chairman.The new Core Nickel board of directors will be comprised of Misty Urbatsch, Cory Belyk, Karen Lloyd, and Shane Shircliff.Defiance Silver named George Cavey to the board, replacing Dunham L. Craig.Robert Metcalfe now has a seat on the board of Li3 LithiumLion Rock Resources’ newest board member is Richard Boulay.Nathan Tribble joined the board of Renegade Gold.Rio Tinto named James “Joc” O’Rourke a board member.Rupert Resources appointed Andre Lauzon to the board.Lisa Peterson is joining the board of Thesis Gold, upon the resignation of Peter Gundy.TRX Gold named Shubo Rakhit chair of the board.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 006,52
|21,35
|1,08
|Nickelpreis
|17 987,50
|99,00
|0,55
|Silberpreis
|23,16
|0,31
|1,36
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.