Mining People: Copper Mountain, Hudbay Minerals, McEwen, Northcliff, Wesdome

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Management appointments announced this week:Arizona Sonoran Copper Company appointed Dan Johnson as project manager, John Peterson as senior environmental professional and Kevin Canario as director of finance.Clean Air Metals named Mike Garbutt as COO.Don Strickland returned to the role of COO at Copper Mountain Mining, after serving as EVP of sustainability. Lance Newman also assumed the position of SVP of project development.Generation Mining appointed Mauro Bassotti as VP geology, Ann Wilkinson as VP investor relations, and Daniel Janusauskas as technical services manager.McEwen Mining announced the departures of CFO Anna Ladd-Kruger and COO Peter Mah.Northcliff Resources named Andrew Ing as president and CEO and Luqman Khan as CFO.Superior Gold appointed Andrew Bigg as VP of corporate development and long-term planning.Frederic Mercier-Langevin is the new COO of Wesdome Gold Mines. The company also promoted Joanna Miller, previously director of sustainability, to the position of VP sustainability and environment.Board moves include:Nigel Ferguson resigned as a director of AJN Resources.Richard Graham replaced Carl Hansen on Carrie Arran Resources’ board.Canadian Manganese Company nominated two new independent directors, Janis Byrne and Labi Kousoulis.Graphite One added Scott Packman to its board.Meri VerIi joined the board of Karora Resources.Pantera Silver director Tyler Lowes passed away.Recent award announcements include:Matthew Taylor, executive director of metallurgy technical services at Hudbay Minerals, won the 2022 Mineral Processor of the Year Award from the Canadian Mineral Processors (CMP), the technical society of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM).Rokmaster Resources chief geological consultant Mark Rebagliati was the 2022 recipient of the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award from the CIM.The Tahltan Nation Development Corporation won the award for top indigenous business of the year for northern BC at the 5th Annual Arctic Indigenous Investment Conference.Taseko Mines’ Gibraltar mine was presented with the John Ash Award at the B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation’s Annual Mine Safety Awards.