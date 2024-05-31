Nickelpreis
|
31.05.2024 15:04:00
Mining People: Dundee, FPX Nickel, Hecla, LiTHOS, Foran, Southern Arc
Management changes announced this week:Dundee Precious Metals appointed John DeCooman as EVP corporate development.FPX Nickel named Scott Larson the new president and CEO of its subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp.Hecla Mining announced the resignation of president and CEO Phillips Baker, who is being replaced for the interim by chair Catherine Boggs.IberAmerican Lithium named Mike Jones its new COO.LiTHOS Group introduced Judson LaCapra as chief development officer, Seth Coblentz as general counsel, and Elyssia Patterson as VP corporate communications.Grant Galloway is providing investor relations services to Lodestar Battery Metals.Winsome Resources asked Kim-Quyen Nguyen to be the VP project and Walter Madel to join the team as they assess the potential of repurposing the Renard processing plant.Board changes:Richard Poulin was elected to the board of Asbestos Corporation.Etruscus Resources named David Parker to the board of directors and Matt Schmidt to the advisory board.Foran Mining named Marie Inkster to its board.Mazarin added Marcel Groleau to the board.Neotech Metals added Joao Alexandre Almeida Vieirea to the board.Quimbaya Gold invited Juan Pablo Bayona and Pietro JL Solari to become directors.Southern Arc Minerals named CFO Vince Boon and Murray Flanigan to the board.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Nickelpreis
|19 829,00
|63,00
|0,32
