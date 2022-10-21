Mining People: Eastern Platinum, Hudbay, Osisko Development, Spanish Mountain, Victoria Gold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Management appointments announced this week:Facundo Cazares is now VP exploration at Bendito Resources.Blue Thunder named Dorian L. Nicolas as CEO.The COO of Eastern Platinum, Hanne lie Hanson has resigned.Hudbay Minerals named Eugene Lei its new SVP and CFO and Mark Gupta as VP corporate development.Libero Copper and Gold reorganized its team with the appointments of Sunil Sharma as CFOand Michelle Borromeo as VP investor relations.Osisko Development appointed Laurence Farmer to investor relations on an interim basis, following the resignation of Jean-Francois Lemonde.The new CFO of Resouro Gold is Sandra Evans, who succeeds William Tsang.Christopher Buchanan is the new VP exploration at Soma Gold.Victoria Gold has named Timothy Fisch VP and GM for the Eagle gold mine.Board moves include:Charles Desjardins resigned from the board of 79 Resources.American Future Fuel added Patrick Morris to the board.Bendito Resources has added Steve Filipovic to its board.Goldrea Resources director David Robinson has resigned.Hercules Silver (formerly Bald Eagle Gold) said Luis da Silva stepped down from its board.Effective immediately, Cameron Wickham and Paul Manias have taken seats on the Highvista Gold board.Neo Performance Materials announced the resignation of director Zhe Zhao.Brent Bergeron and Garnet Dawson joined the board of Spanish Mountain Gold.