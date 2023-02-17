Mining people: First American, Skeena Resources, F3 Uranium

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Changes in management:Allkem announced that CFO Neil Kaplan died. Deputy CFO Christian Cortes will act as interim. Calibre Mining appointed John Jory as VP geology, Nevada and Pedro Silva to VP exploration, Nicaragua.Canada Silver Cobalt Works named CEO Frank J. Basa, as president and CEO of Coniagas Battery Metals.Cerrado Gold appointed Clinton Swemmer as chief technical officer.E3 named Greg Foofat as manager, investor relations.Finlay Minerals reported the death of CFO and director Richard T. Dauphinee. VP corporate relations Ilona Barakso Lindsay, will act as interim CFO.First American Uranium announced Shawn Balaghi as CEO, following the resignation of former CEO Mike England, who will remain on the board.Frontier Lithium appointed Graeme Goodall as VP of operations.Largo Resources announced Paulo Misk, president and CEO has left the organization. Daniel Tellechea will act as interim CEO.Mantaro Precious Metals appointed Darren Hazelwood as CEO.Newmont announced Natascha Viljoen as VP and COO.Silver Hammer Mining named Peter A. Ball, president and CEO and director.Skeena Resources appointed Scott Fulton as VP of construction and engineering.Star Diamond announced Richard Johnson as CFO.StrategX Elements named Gary Wong, VP of Exploration.Unigold announced COO Gordon Babcock’s resignation. He will remain on duty until mid-March.Viscount Mining appointed Scott Davias its new CFO.West Red Lake Gold announced William Robinson as VP exploration and Amandip Singh as VP corporate development.Board changes this week:Arcland Resources appointed Tim Sun as director, replacing Wendy Kaip.Blue Moon Metals accepted John McClintock‘s resignation as a director.Burin Gold appointed Tom Panoulias and Douwe van Hees as directors.F3 Uranium named Chris Hilditch to the board.Gratomic appointed Bruno Baillavoine as chair of the board.Mawson Gold named Bruce Griffin as independent director.Nicola Mining’s co-CEO Brent Omland has joined the board.Nova Royalty announced Douglas Silver as independent director.Origen Resources appointed Thomas Hawkins as managing director.Pedro Resources announced Ronald Mercier, Will McInnes and Kent Couillard as directors, following the resignations of Conan Taylor and Laara Shaffer.Rockhaven Resources appointed Loralee Johnstone as director.Sherritt International named Anna Ladd-Kruger to its board.Strathmore Plus Uranium appointed John DeJoia to the board.Visible Gold elected Martin Dallaire, Sylvain Champagne, Pierre Vézina and Sébastien Bellefleur as directors.