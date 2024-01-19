Goldpreis
Mining People: Golden Cariboo, Great Eagle Gold, SafeSight, Soma Gold, Tincorp, Western Copper
Management changes announced this week:J. Frank Callaghan is the new president, CEO, and a director of Golden Cariboo Resources.Great Eagle Gold has shaken up its management team by naming Andrew Fletcher president and a director and Martin Bajic CFO. Carlos Andres Hernandes Nunez and Nizar Bharmal have resigned those roles, respectively.International Copper Association installed Juan Ignacio Diaz as its new president and CEO.SafeSight Explorations added Steve Parry as director of strategic alliances.Soma Gold CEO Javier Cordova Unda has stepped down temporarily, but he retains his duties as president. Chair C. Geoffrey Hampson becomes interim CEO.Teako Minerals named Vic Fitch VP finance and Carla Bennett as corporate secretary.Tincorp Metals named Victor Feng, the PV corporate development, to be interim CEO following the resignation of Gordon Neal.Bill Stormont is the new business development manager at Transition MetalsWedgemount Resources named Steve Vanry its new CFO.Western Copper and Gold added Paul Hosford to the engineering team as senior director.Board changes:Great Eagle Gold added Patricia I. Kovacevic and Larry Segerstrom to the board following the resignations of Bill Macdonald, Yari Nieken and Albert Vasquez Rodriguez. Former CEO Chris Hansen will continue to be chair of the company.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
