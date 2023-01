Mining People: Orezone Gold, Star Diamond Gold Line Resources

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Management appointments announced: Andean Precious Metals named Segun Odunuga as executive vice-president, finance. Labrador Uranium appointed Philip Williams as interim CEO.Orezone Gold named Rob Henderson as VP, technical services, and Kevin MacKenzie as VP, corporate development & investor relations.Star Diamond announced Ewan Mason as interim CEO and the resignation of Greg Shyluk as CFO. Tearlach Resources appointed Julie Selway as vice-president of exploration.Teck Resources announced Charlene Ripley as senior vice-president and general counsel.Board moves includeBenchmark Metals has added Jody Shimkus to the board.CanAlaska Uranium announced Cory Belyk, CEO and executive vice-president, to the board.Gold Line Resources added Greg McCunn, Benjamin Gelber and Robert Leckie to the board.