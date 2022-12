More losses ahead for WTI crude oil on global recessionary fears

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

WEST Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil remains under pressure, and is shaping up for another disappointing month in December 2022 when prices are down about 6 per cent thus far, following the decline posted in November. On Dec 7, 2022, the commodity closed at a new year-low level. The question now is whether the longer-term trend has changed for the WTI, given the big decline for the commodity since June, as prices peaked at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.