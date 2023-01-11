MPs to hear plan to get rural households to run heating on vegetable oil

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

George Eustice says adapted kerosene boilers can run on ‘hydro-treated vegetable oil’ and cut emissions by 88%A proposal to incentivise households in rural areas to run their heating systems on vegetable oil is to be put to parliament.The former environment secretary George Eustice will introduce a bill proposing the removal of duties on renewable liquid heating fuels and incentives to replace kerosene in existing boilers. Continue reading...