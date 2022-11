My Top Oil and Gas Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Like many energy stocks, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is crushing the broader market so far this year, reaching an all-time high on Monday even as the S&P 500 is on track to post its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Higher oil and gas prices paired with a supply/demand imbalance are fueling today's energy growth cycle. However, long-term investors care more about how a company performs over a multi-year period than how well it does over the short term.Here's why Chevron is an excellent dividend stock to invest in no matter the market cycle.Continue reading