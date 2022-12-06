Brent
|
06.12.2022 13:35:00
My Top Oil Stock to Buy in December
Oil prices are having another volatile year. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, has done a complete roundtrip. It started in the mid-$70s and rocketed into the triple digits following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Crude has since given back virtually all that ground on concerns the global economy is barreling toward a recession.Even with all that volatility, shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) are up more than 30% on the year. However, the stock is still pretty cheap, given the free cash flow it can produce at the current oil-pricing level. On top of that, shares are down 15% from their recent peak, making the stock even cheaper. Adding to Diamondback's value proposition is that it pays an attractive and growing dividend, repurchases its cheap stock, and makes value-enhancing investments. These factors make it top my list as the best oil stock to buy this December.Diamondback Energy has been feasting on higher oil prices this year. The company expects to produce more than $4.3 billion of free cash flow in 2022, well above the $2.4 billion it generated last year. That assumes crude averages $80 a barrel in the fourth quarter, which is right around its current level. With Diamondback Energy's market cap recently around $25 billion, it trades at a 17% free-cash-flow yield. That's one of the highest levels of its peer group: Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|82,23
|-0,77
|-0,93
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|76,67
|-0,71
|-0,92
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulse fehlen: US-Börsen im Minus -- ATX gibt nach -- DAX in Rot-- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag Verluste. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren rote Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag mit negativer Tendenz. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich auch die Märkte in Fernost am Dienstag.