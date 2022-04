Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices have rocketed higher over the past year. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price has soared more than 60% to over $100 a barrel. Because of that, oil stocks are cashing in on surging crude prices. However, some oil stocks have more upside exposure to crude oil than their rivals because of their hedging strategy. One oil producer with completely uncapped upside to the rise in oil prices is ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). That makes it stand out as my top oil stock to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading