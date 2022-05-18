Brent
My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now
Oil and natural gas are carbon fuels vital to the world economy. They aren't going to be retired from the energy landscape overnight, even though the world is shifting toward cleaner alternatives. This transition means that oil companies have to make a choice in how they navigate their futures. TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is the name that I think has the best plan, and that's why it is still my top oil pick.I am a dividend investor, so dividend consistency is one of the most important factors I consider when looking at a stock. Given the highly volatile nature of oil and natural gas, there are only a small number of consistent dividend names to look at in the energy sector. Tops on the list are easily ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX), which have both increased their dividends annually for decades. While TotalEnergies doesn't stack up in that regard, it did earn my respect during the pandemic downturn in 2020. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
