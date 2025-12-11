Kupferpreis

Myriad ups stake in Wyoming uranium project to 75%

Vancouver-based Myriad Uranium (CSE: M, : OTC: MYRUF) announced Wednesday that it has earned a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming by spending over $5.5 million on eligible expenditures under the property option agreement with Rush Rare Metals Corp.Myriad’s 75% interest and Rush’s 25% interest in the project are subject to certain underlying NSR royalties, the company said. In October, Myriad obtained a new permit to expand drilling at the project where a past owner spent $25 million ($100 million today) in the late 1970s before the Three Mile Island nuclear accident crashed prices for the heavy metal. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) railroad outlined six open pits in a study at the time for the Copper Mountain project that sought to tap 245 million lb. uranium oxide (U3O8). “Reaching the 75% expenditure threshold is an important milestone for the company, and it comes at a moment when the scale and potential of Copper Mountain are becoming increasingly clear,” Myriad CEO Thomas Lamb said in a news release. “Our first phase of drilling and exploration has significantly exceeded expectations and the project has the potential to be one of America’s largest.” Wyoming has once more become a centre of activity for United States uranium, with operating in-situ recovery mines, licensed capacity and a regulator base accustomed to the commodity, Lamb told MINING.com’s sister publication The Northern Miner in an interview. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
