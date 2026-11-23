Namib Minerals (Nasdaq: NAMM) has poured first gold at its century-old Redwing mine in eastern Zimbabwe, marking a return to commercial production after a seven-year hiatus.

The company said the milestone comes after mine infrastructure and processing facilities were rehabilitated and recommissioned. Redwing historically produced about 650,000 ounces of gold between 1981 and 2023.

“First gold is the beginning of the next phase, not the end of the job. Our focus now is to establish consistent, reliable production, demonstrate the operating performance of the mine and execute the planned ramp-up,” Namib CEO Tulani Sikwila said in a statement.

Namib Minerals aims to build a combined annual production of 300,000 ounces in the long-term between the Redwing, How mine and Mazowe mine, still subject to technical studies, permitting and financing. The company expects to spend $300 million on mine restarts, Reuters reported.

The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is fully funded with a conclusion expected in the first quarter of 2027, followed by resource definition drilling, the company said.

Shares in Namib Minerals were slightly down 2.29% to $0.6 apiece by mid-day Monday in New York, valuing the company at $33.7 million.

Production ramp up

Namib Minerals said it is planning a staged ramp up, first trying to establish a reliable production record and stable mining and processing rhythm.

The company expects to increase mining and processing through the installation and commissioning of a higher capacity winder. It said it targets to increase ore processing and gold production in 2027, depending on operating conditions.

“Our ambition is to build a much larger African gold and critical metals business through operational delivery, disciplined capital allocation and responsible development,” Sikwila added.

Namib Minerals already owns and operates the How mine in Bulawayo, which produced 25,000 ounces of gold in 2025. With Redwing’s restart, the company now becomes a multi-asset producer.

(With files from Reuters)

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