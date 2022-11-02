Natural Gas Is Fueling High-End Growth for This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is quietly having a great year. The natural gas pipeline company recently reported strong third-quarter results. That gave it plenty of money to cover its more than 5%-yielding dividend -- which is more than double the S&P 500's dividend yield -- and expand its operations.Those growth-related investments should give Williams the fuel to continue increasing its dividend. That makes it a solid option for those seeking a growing passive income stream.Williams generated $1.637 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter. That's up 15% year over year. The company also grew its available funds from operations (FFO) by 15%, pushing the total to $1.241 billion. That was enough to cover its high-yielding dividend by a very comfortable 2.4 times, even after accounting for a 4% increase earlier this year. Continue reading