Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
|
02.11.2022 15:08:00
Natural Gas Is Fueling High-End Growth for This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Williams (NYSE: WMB) is quietly having a great year. The natural gas pipeline company recently reported strong third-quarter results. That gave it plenty of money to cover its more than 5%-yielding dividend -- which is more than double the S&P 500's dividend yield -- and expand its operations.Those growth-related investments should give Williams the fuel to continue increasing its dividend. That makes it a solid option for those seeking a growing passive income stream.Williams generated $1.637 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter. That's up 15% year over year. The company also grew its available funds from operations (FFO) by 15%, pushing the total to $1.241 billion. That was enough to cover its high-yielding dividend by a very comfortable 2.4 times, even after accounting for a 4% increase earlier this year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
|6,19
|0,26
|4,37
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen - Kurssprung in Hongkong
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang uneinheitlich, kräftig nach oben ging es jedoch an den chinesischen Märkten.