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24.03.2026 03:30:00
Nervous About the Oil Crisis? This Market-Crushing Stock is an Absolute No-Brainer Buy For You
Investors who spent the weekend biting their nails down to the quick got a reprieve this morning as President Trump said he would postpone an attack on Iranian power plants.As a result, stocks soared on Monday, with major indexes up around 1.5% as of noon, and oil prices fell on hopes that tensions over the war would cool rose.However, it's a mistake to assume the oil crisis resulting from the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is fading, as the strait remains closed, and news from the region has been volatile since the war.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|90,78
|2,65
|3,01
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