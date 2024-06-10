Kupferpreis
|
10.06.2024 12:42:00
Nevada Copper files for bankruptcy, names new top boss
Cash-strapped miner Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, kicking off a restructuring process during which its Pumpkin Hollow mine will be halted.President and chief executive, Randy Buffington, has resigned and the Canadian company has appointed mining veteran Tom Albanese, its lead independent director, as the new chairperson.The move follows the Nevada Copper’s announcement last week that it had “significantly scaled down operations” at the Nevada-based copper mine after failing to secure necessary funding to keep the project running.The Vancouver-based miner had said earlier this year it required additional funding to meet ongoing challenges at Pumpkin Hollow, where it restarted operations in the fourth quarter of 2023. Issues encountered included a build-up of water underground, incomplete ore handling system and unexpected bottlenecks that caused repeated shutdowns of the processing plant.Nevada Copper has asked for standard support measures for its employees and essential vendors as part of the Chapter 11 process. It is seeking approval from the court to continue paying employee salaries, wages, and benefit programs, regardless of any outstanding amounts prior to filing for bankruptcy. To ensure liquidity during the restructuring period, the miner has obtained a commitment for $60 million in debtor-in-possession financing. Nevada Copper has requested that $20 million of this amount be made available on an interim basis, subject to court approval.Nevada Copper’s shares plunged to a new low of C$0.030 on Friday and they are down over 78% so far this year. Its market capitalization now stands at C$43.2 million ($31.4m).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 840,00
|-87,50
|-0,88
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEuropawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid belasten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Montag ohne große Ausschläge. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.