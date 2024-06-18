Kupferpreis
|
18.06.2024 12:47:00
Nevada Copper starts sales process amid bankruptcy proceedings
Canada’s Nevada Copper has started a sales process as a part of a restructuring announced this week, which included filing for bankruptcy and halting its Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Nevada, US.Nevada Copper noted a Nevada court had granted it a provisional approval for its debtor-in-possession financing. This allows the company to borrow $20 million out of the previously announced $60 million loan facilitated by US hedge fund manager Elliott Investment. The Vancouver-based miner said the emergency funding will be used to support care and maintenance at Pumpkin Hollow, as well as other financial needs during the Chapter 11 process. The miner had said earlier in the year that it would need about $10 million to keep Pumpkin Hollow idledNevada Copper also said it would request final approval for the remaining $40 million from Elliot to ensure liquidity for the remainder of the restructuring period during which it will continue paying employees’ wages and benefits.Elliott owns two-thirds of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSX, NYSE: TFPM), a streaming company that invested in Nevada Copper’s operations.Before last week’s bankruptcy filing, Nevada Copper had garnered interest from two unnamed potential buyers, but was unable to finalize a deal with either, it said.The company had said earlier this year it required additional funding to meet ongoing challenges at Pumpkin Hollow, where it restarted operations in the fourth quarter of 2023. Issues encountered included a build-up of water underground, an incomplete ore handling system and unexpected bottlenecks that caused repeated shutdowns of the processing plant.The operational setbacks caused costs to spiral and its key backers, including Pala Investments Ltd. and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., hesitated to sink more money into the operation.Nevada Copper reported revenue of just $3.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, while climbed to $18.2 million.The company is undergoing a delisting review by the Toronto Stock Exchange, and its shares are currently halted from trading.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 476,65
|-173,00
|-1,79
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verhalten freundlich -- DAX steigt wieder -- Wall Street startet wenig verändert -- Märkte in Asien zum Handelsende mehrheitlich grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag leicht im Plus, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aktuell auch wieder fester präsentiert. An der Wall Street halten sich die Bewegungen zunächst in Grenzen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich indes überwiegend freundlich.